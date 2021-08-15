Minister names Toyin Ibitoye SA Multimedia

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has appointed ace sports journalist, Toyin Ibitoye, as his Special Assistant, Multimedia. He is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the job.

Ibitoye till date, is the Executive Producer of Sunrise Sports, a sports broadcast and marketing company based in Lagos, Nigeria.

He is a very well-travelled sports broadcaster.

He was the press officer of Nigeria’s senior men’s football team, the Super Eagles from 2015 to 2020 and is currently a member of the Nigeria Football Federation media committee.

Apart from his BSc from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, he also holds a FIFA/CIES Sports Management post graduate diploma from the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) now NMU in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.