Minister mourns ex-Village Headmaster producer

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the death of former Village Headmaster Producer, Chief Tunde Oloyede, as a big blow to the Creative Industry in particular and the nation in general.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, the Minister said His demise has robbed the nation’s Creative Industry of a great icon, a creative genius and a passionate advocate of the industry.

He said while Chief Oloyede was a man of many parts, he stood out for his legendary role in the production of the TV drama series, Village

Headmaster, which for a long time enraptured Nigerians.

Mohammed said: ”Chief Oloyede was a key player in the timeless and evergreen Village

Headmaster. The industry and the nation remain grateful to him and the other greats who made the TV series a household name in its time, and

even now.

”As a notable producer and a former President of the Independent Television Producers Association of Nigeria, Chief Oloyede helped to

pave the way for the emergence and success of today’s Nollywood, for which the industry remains eternally grateful.”

The Minister said the best tribute that can be paid to the late Oloyede is for the industry practitioners to dedicate themselves to a life of excellence, creativity and hard work, qualities that made him to excel in his chosen career and brought him accolades in his lifetime and after his demise.

He prayed that God will give strength and succour to the family of the deceased, and also grant them the fortitude to bear their irreparable

loss.

The Minister also prayed that God will grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed.