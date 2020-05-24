The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, has joined other football stakeholders to mourn the demise of Pa Patrick Osimhen, father of Super Eagles’ striker, Victor.

Dare, via his official Twitter handle: @SundayDareSD, on Sunday commiserated with the bereaved family.

He tweeted: “Condolence: Our hearts go out to Victor Osimhen, Nigerian national player and Lille forward over the loss of his father.

“I have spoken with him on the phone today to offer my condolences.”

In a similar vein, Osimhen’s club, LOSC Lille, has also penned a condolence message to their player and the entire family over the demise of the septuagenarian.

The French club tweeted: “Today, we learned with great sadness of the passing of Victor Osimhen’s father.

“The entire LOSC family is joined in grief with Victor and his family. He has our full support during this difficult time.”

Osimhen’s former club, Royal Charleroi Sporting Club of Belgium, also identified with the goal banger at this difficult time.

The Jupiler League giants tweeted: “It is with great emotion that we learned of the death of Victor Osimhen’s father.

“We are wholeheartedly with him in this ordeal. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”