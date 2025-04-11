Minister lied, we’re not responsible for poor state of Lagos bridges — Dredgers

The Dredgers Association of Nigeria has said its members are not responsible for the poor state of Eko and Carter bridges in Lagos State, adding that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, lied when he made the claim.

The General Secretary of the association, Richard Ntan, defended the position of the dredgers in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Ntan said: “The association, after an emergency deliberation on the bedlam generated by the minister of works accusation that dredgers are responsible for the poor infrastructural state of Eko and Carter bridges, disagree with the minister’s position.

“We submit that there are no direct interaction between our dredging activities and bridge infrastructure.

“We wish to clarify that industrial dredging is highly regulated, focusing on areas in the creeks and centre of the Lagos lagoon far away from the bridges.”

According to Ntan, industrial dredging helps in maintaining navigable waterways and smooth movement of vessels in and out of Lagos.

He said: “Industrial dredging is not harmful to infrastructure like bridges, and the process is driven through a well-articulated environmental ecosystem which ensures deeper waterways for large vessels.

“It is regulated through precession methods and strictly supervised to minimise any negative impact.”

The General Secretary added that the association was calling for a thorough investigation of reclamation dredging ongoing near the Third Mainland Bridge.

He said: “It is time to truly know the status of those who do reclamation dredging activities as against industrial dredging which only members of DAN are known for.

“The association supports the minister that reclamation dredging activities should not take place near bridges and, it is important that the minister finds out those dredging near bridges.

“Our association remains committed to responsible conduct of dredging activities in Lagos and across Nigeria and is in full compliance with national regulations to ensure that operations and activities do not harm the environment or vital national infrastructure.”

