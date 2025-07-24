Minister lauds Dangote Cement over empowerment of farmers

The Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake, has lauded the management of Dangote Cement, Ibese, Ogun State for its contributions to the development of its host communities.

The Minister said Dangote Cement’s many social investments have succeeded in fostering economic development and social cohesion in the communities.

Alake, who spoke through the Mines and Environment Compliance Officer for the South West in the Ministry, Mathew Ochimana, during the handover of farm inputs to Ibese Host Communities’ Farmers on the occasion of the 2025 Farmers Empowerment Programme said the Cement Company has through its Corporate Social Responsibility such as the empowerment programmes, stimulated local economies, created jobs, support local businesses and enhanced community infrastructure.

Ochimana urged the farmers to make the best use of the farm inputs to boost food production and warned them to avoid the temptation to sell them.

He said doing so would defeat the essence of giving them the items and also run counter-productive to efforts at boosting food production within the communities.

Welcoming the farmers earlier, the Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant Director, Ayyagari Subbaraidu, reiterated the company’s commitment to empowering the farmers as a critical segment of the population with farming inputs support in order to boost food production.

Subbaraidu said: “We provide modern farm inputs to help farmers enhance their productivity, enabling them to consistently cultivate both subsistence and cash crops at commercial scale.

“These inputs are donated to support better yields and offer a more modern, efficient farming experience.”

Besides the empowerment programme for farmers, themed: “Planting to Profit: Good Agricultural Practices for Cassava and Maize,” the Plant Director said Dangote Cement is focused on creating positive impacts within its host communities by prioritising health, quality education, empowerment, and the provision of critical infrastructure to drive socio-economic development.

Subbaraidu noted that “with the support of our stakeholders, some of whom are also here, we have achieved remarkable milestones, demonstrating that every limestone mined and every bag of cement manufactured comes with proportionate social value addition and support to the host communities.

“In the course of implementing the current Community Development Agreement signed in 2022, 240 farmers across our host communities have been empowered through training, farm inputs, and tools, contributing to the cultivation of over 600 acres of farmland and significantly boosting the local economy.”

To cap Dangote Cement’s commitment to improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the farmers for enhanced food security, and increased revenue across the agricultural value chain, Subbaraidu said that each of the beneficiaries will go home with three bags of 50kg NPK fertilizer, two bags Urea fertilizer, three litres of Force-Up herbicide, one raincoat, and one pair of rain boots.

He added: “To all our community stakeholders, we say a big thank you for your invaluable collaboration in creating an enabling environment for our business to thrive.

“Indeed, it takes strong partnerships between the plant and the communities to achieve socio-economic progress.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of Yewa South Local Government Area, Olusola Akinbode, commended Dangote Cement for always rising to the occasion.

Akinbode expressed satisfaction with the timely intervention and commitment of the company to community development.

He pointed out that the farmers’ empowerment programme is in tandem with the initiative of the Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun’s drive to ensure food security in the state.

He said: “One of our targets is to ensure food sufficiency in the state.

“We did our own farmers’ empowerment in June and we distributed 11,000 cash crops.

“We are promising to up the number to at least 60,000 in 2026.

“Imagine if we have this and Dangote is supporting us with fertiliser, and other farm tools, very soon, Yewa will become a food basket to others.”

In his remark, the Chairman of Community Joint Consultative Committee (CJCC), Dayo Ogunyinka, expressed satisfaction that the programme, in its fourth edition, has been very impactful, describing it as a perfect intervention towards food security and economic growth.

Ogunyinka thanked Dangote Cement for reaching out to the grassroot.

He described the grassroot as the centre of community development.

One of the farmer beneficiaries, Iyabo Akintan, from Ijako Orile Host Community, appreciated the company for always coming through for local farmers.

Akintan stated: “This will bring upliftment and a better farming experience with gains to the society.”

Another beneficiary, Olaleye Adekunle, described the gesture as “soothing and moral boosting” for farmers.

Adekunle said: “With the provision of fertilisers and other farm tools, working during rain and shine is now a possibility and we are really grateful that Dangote Cement, Ibese, has our interest at heart.”

The beneficiaries were later taken through a session to educate them on how to make the best use of the inputs for maximum farm yields.

