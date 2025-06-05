Minister laments ageing workforce in Aviation sector, urges stakeholders to groom youth

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has expressed deep concerns over the ageing workforce in the country’s air transport sector, saying it has resulted in widened knowledge gaps and operational challenges.

The minister observed that as a globally regulated sector, it was important that stakeholders put measures in place to attract young talents required to move the industry forward.

He urged stakeholders in the industry to be deliberate in identifying, encouraging, nurturing and harvesting young talents to ensure a sustainable supply of manpower to the aviation sector.

Keyamo, who was represented by Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs Obiageli Orah, spoke at the grand finale of the 14th National Travel Essay Competition, NTEC 2025, organised by Travel and Business News and held in Lagos.

His words: “As a globally regulated sector, it is important that stakeholders put measures in place to continually attract the right quality and quantity of human resources required to move the industry forward.

“It is important to note that programmes such as this, are avenues through which we can breed, nurture, and harvest such human resources.

“One of the critical challenges facing the industry is the ageing and retiring workforce leading to widened knowledge gaps and operational issues.

“This programme, I believe, is among other things, designed to make aviation appealing to the younger generation while encouraging them to develop interest in taking up a career in the industry.”

Meanwhile, Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, represented by the NCAA’s Regional Manager in Lagos, Olubukola Teriba, said: “This year’s theme: ‘Navigating Career Entry Challenges to Secure the Future’ reflects the shared concerns of countless young Nigerians who seek to make their mark in aviation, tourism, and the wider transport ecosystem but often face steep barriers to entry: lack of access, limited mentorship, financial constraints, skill mismatches, and systemic gaps.

“I commend the organisers for their unwavering commitment to youth development, intellectual engagement, and aviation advocacy. Your vision to connect young Nigerians with the world of air transport and tourism through writing, dialogue, and mentorship is both timely and commendable.”

