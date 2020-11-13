As the Federal Government steps up efforts to address challenges of the critical power infrastructure, the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, has inaugurated a 150MVA 330/132KV at Kumbotso transmission substation in Kano.

Speaking at the event, the minister said due to continuous demand and possible expansion of customer base in the Kano metropolis, it became obvious that a new 150MVA 330/132KV capacity transformer needed to be installed to reinforce the power dispatch requirement and accommodate the high power distribution demand.

Mamman, while assuring Nigerians that the Federal Government was already achieving a robust improvement in electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its different intervention programs, said with the new transformer, “we hope that the people of Kano and environs would witness improved and steady power supply.

“Let me also call on the Transmission Company of Nigeria to expedite action on all the ongoing projects under the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion programme in different parts of the country.”

Speaking at the event, the Acting-Managing Director of the TCN, Engr. Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, disclosed that the nation’s critical power infrastructure is receiving the needed attention from the Ministry of Power with the active support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, who was represented by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Garba Unguwar Rimi, commended the Federal Government for responding to the pressing needs of the people.

Ganduje thanked Mamman for his laudable achievements in the power sector, describing recent initiatives like the digitalisation of the power sector as monumental.