Minister Idris congratulates Babangida at 84

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has congratulated former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, also known as IBB

In a congratulatory message he signed himself on Sunday in Abuja, he described the former military president as a vast reservoir of knowledge and experience.

Idris said: “It gives me great joy to congratulate former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

“Babangida is an enduring statesman whose life and service remain etched in Nigeria’s political history.

“He has continued to stand as a voice of wisdom, moderation, and guidance in our nation’s collective journey towards peace, unity, and sustainable development.

“As he marks this milestone, we celebrate not just his years, but also his immense contributions to the evolution of modern Nigeria, particularly through his championing of political and economic reforms.

“His legacy of service, courage, and vision continues to inspire leaders and citizens alike.”

According to Idris, at 84, Babangida remains a vast reservoir of knowledge and experience, inspiring successive generations with his clarity of thought and depth of understanding.

He added: “I pray that the Almighty God grants him many more years in good health, strength, and fulfillment.

“May this new chapter of his life be marked by peace, joy, and the continued affection of a grateful nation that holds him in high esteem.”

