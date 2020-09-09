The Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen, has applauded Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State for his consistent promotion of gender equality and women empowerment in the state.

Tallen, in a commendation letter to AbdulRazaq said, ”As an ambassador for women advancement and a worthy HEforSHE Champion, your passion for gender balance and equity in recent appointment of 12 female permanent secretaries cannot be overemphasised.

“Nigerian women immensely appreciate you for further justifying the confidence reposed in you and your award as a ‘HEforSHE Governor and Social Investment Champion’ at the National Council of Women Affairs held in 2019, Akure, Ondo State.

“I write on behalf of the management and staff of the ministry to once again commend and appreciate Your Excellency.

“You have demonstrated yet another feat on promotion of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment and for making Kwara a model for other states to emulate.

“Nigerian women are indeed proud of you and your kind gestures,” the minister said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minister had in 2019 commended AbdulRazaq over the appointment of more women into his cabinet.

The minister described the Kwara state’s gender-friendly cabinet as a dream come true in fulfilment of the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerian women.

The More Women Group (MWG), made up of 169 women bodies across the country, had also praised AbdulRazaq for ”breaking the yoke of poor” representation of women and youths in governance.

The UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) had similarly commended the governor, calling Kwara under him a ‘role model for other states in Nigeria.’

“This bold and significant decision sets Kwara State apart, as a role model for other states in Nigeria.

UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Comfort Lamptey, commended AbdulRazaq for upholding regional and globally agreed standards to promote the full and equal participation of women in all political and decision making processes.

NAN also reports that the recent appointment of 12 female permanent secretaries by AbdulRazaq was the highest in the history of Kwara State.