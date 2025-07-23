Minister hails 21-year sentence for rapist of three-month-old baby

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has lauded the 21-year imprisonment handed down to Ahmadu Yaro, who defiled a three-month-old baby in Adogi village, Nasarawa State.

The Minister in a statement she issued on Tuesday in Abuja commended the judgment by Justice Aisha Bashir-Aliyu, the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim described it as a courageous and vital step in protecting the most vulnerable members of the society.

“This judgment is a commendable affirmation of the justice system’s role in safeguarding our children,” she said.

The minister, while commending the leadership shown by Justice Bashir-Aliyu, said the commitment of the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Isaac Danladi, whose presence in court was seen as symbolising institutional seriousness in tackling sexual and gender-based violence.

She also extended appreciation to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for creating an enabling environment where justice can be served.

According to her, the ruling reflects a broader commitment by the state to uphold the safety and dignity of women and children.

Also Read:

“The verdict is not only a victory for the victim’s family but a powerful statement that impunity will not be tolerated in Nasarawa State,” she said.

The minister emphasised the importance of enforcing the Child Rights Act (CRA), which has been domesticated across all 36 states.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim underscored the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of child abuse are held accountable, and that survivors receive appropriate care and support.

She emphasised that under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, acts of violence against children and women would no longer be ignored or minimised.

“Justice will be visible, survivor-focused, and unrelenting,” she said.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, therefore, called on other states to follow Nasarawa’s example and urged families, communities, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary to work together in building a safer Nigeria for all children.

“Let this ruling serve as a turning point,” she said, adding: “A signal to all offenders that Nigeria will no longer shield those who violate her children.”

NAN reports that Justice Bashir-Aliyu in her judgment described the act as “barbaric, demonic, and a direct attack on the moral conscience of society”.

She said the sentence would serve as justice for the victim and a warning to others.

NAN reports that the incident, which happened in 2020, sparked nationwide outrage and has now culminated in a conviction after five years of legal proceedings.

Yaro will serve the jail term without the option of fine.

Post Views: 30