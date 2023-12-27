Minister hailed by President Tinubu as he turns 62

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, on his 62nd birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Ngelale said: “President Tinubu celebrates the consummate administrator and politician who served as the Executive Governor of Kebbi State from May 29, 2015 to May 29, 2023, and as the Senator representing Kebbi Central from 2009 to 2015.

“The President commends the Ivy League-educated financial expert for the diligence, rigour, detail, passion, and experience he brings to bear in the discharge of his duties.

“President Tinubu wishes the Minister good health, longevity, and strength in the service of the nation.”