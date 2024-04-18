Minister grieves over death of ex-colleague, Sen. Ibrahim

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has expressed deep regret over the demise of a representative of a former Kwara South Senatorial District, Dr. Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim.

Senator Ibrahim, according to a statement issued by his family on Wednesday, died during a brief illness the same day.

The Minister in his condolence message to the Kwara State Government, people of Kwara South Senatorial District and Ojoku Community in Oyun Local Government Area said he was saddened by news of the death of an illustrious son of Kwara State and former colleague with whom he recalled he had a healthy and productive working relationship.

He also recalled that he and the late Ibrahim were first timers in the Eight National Assembly from 2015 to 2019, during which the deceased served as Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions as well as a member of the Media and Public Affairs Committee under his (Minister) chairmanship.

Dr. Abdullahi described the late Senator as a friend, brother, confidant and reliable sounding board with whom he shared common views on the welfare of citizens and progress of the nation.

The deceased, he testified, was an embodiment of passion, selflessness and hard work, noting that the late senator was a truly distinguished gentleman whose persona radiated confidence and a ready willingness to co-operate in achieving the common good.

Abdullahi also recalled with fondness that the deceased joined him in solidarity at the launch of a constituency project in his (Sabi’s) Niger North Senatorial District, and that he willingly stood in for the Senate President on the occasion, when the Chairman of the National Assembly could not arrive early enough owing to weather constraints.

The Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late senator and to grant his soul aljannah firdaus, urging members of his family to be consoled by his remarkable accomplishments.

Senator Ibrahim passed on at the age of 57.

In a related development, Dr. Abdullahi expressed condolences to his erstwhile colleague in the Ninth Senate, Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, who lost his father, Alhaji Suleiman Mora Omar, the Makama of Kaiama Emirate in Kwara State.

The Minister said his common Borgu lineage with Senator Sadiq means that the transition of the Makama is a loss to the larger Borgu Clan.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, he noted that the legacies of exemplary service of the late Makama as an administrator and traditional ruler should be sources of comfort to his family.