Minister gives deadline for completion of Lagos-Ibadan rail line

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has directed the Chinese Civil Engineering Company, the contractors handling the Lagos-Ibadan railway, to ensure that the train becomes operational before February 2019.

Amaechi said this on Tuesday during the monthly inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project in Papalando, Ogun State.

He said that the contractors must ensure that the tracks and bridges were completed and the train must make transport sense.

He said: “There must be train on the tracks before February. It doesn’t matter when, but there must be a train on the track that makes transport sense.

“What I mean by transport sense is that, it must be able to carry passengers from Abeokuta if not up-to Ibadan, we have agreed that everybody must work towards it.

“The next inspection is on December 18 and that is two weeks from now.

“Before, we used to have it once in a month but now it will be twice in a month to ensure that, that is achieved.

“So, we will be back here to ensure that what we have agreed to today will be implemented. The work is progressing rapidly, the weather is no longer an issue, the elements were an issue before but now it is no longer an issue.

“You should know that on the 18th, we would have started campaign, the president has emphasised that we must build infrastructure.”

According to him, out of 10 bridges only two was uncompleted noting that before the next inspection on December 18, one must be completed.

Amaechi, speaking on his political job as Director-General of Buhari’s campaign, said that the campaign won’t affect his work.

He said that Mr President was determined to build infrastructure stating that the monthly inspection would now hold every two weeks to ensure progress on the project.

He, however, commended the contractor for the quality and progress of work done at the various sites.