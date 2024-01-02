Minister gives date for commencement of automation of passport application

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Monday, confirmed that the passport application automation process will begin operation on January 8, 2024.

The minister had hinted that the Federal Government was working to ensure a full automation system of passport application in the country.

At the time, the minister said the automated application system was “99% done,” adding that the process would include uploading passport photos and supporting documents.

Meanwhile, Ojo while inspecting facilities of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Abuja, alongside the Comptroller General of the Service, Wura-Ola Adepoju, on Monday, confirmed that Nigerians will be able to apply and complete their passport application process online without human contact.

The minister said that the ministry has commenced the training process that will lead to the live launching of the automation.

He said, “We are good to go live. We are starting the training and on January 8, the solution will be live and direct for Nigerians to have a good feel, a sweet experience based on the Renewed Hope of Mr President.

“We have been able to reduce human contact in passport acquisition to the minimum.”

He added that the initiative will improve the security architecture of the country, prompting a quick detection of fake passport applications and reducing bottlenecks.