Minister forgives staff over protest against her

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has extended forgiveness to staff who recently staged a protest over welfare and working conditions, pledging renewed commitment to their wellbeing.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, in Abuja on Saturday.

The statement followed a town hall meeting between the ministry’s management and staff on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasised the importance of unity, dialogue, and mutual respect in resolving internal disputes.

She stated that she held no grudges against any staff members and urged them to remain focused on the ministry’s broader mission.

She said: “We should all be human beings first before anything else.

“Unity is the only way forward.

“I have nothing against anyone, and I believe we can solve our challenges through dialogue and mutual respect.”

The Minister described the Ministry of Women Affairs as the “conscience of the country,” responsible for advocating the rights and welfare of women, children, families, and vulnerable groups.

She also reaffirmed that staff welfare remained a top priority under her leadership.

However, she clarified that some administrative responsibilities fell under the purview of the Permanent Secretary and Directors.

In a symbolic gesture of goodwill, the minister announced the distribution of a 50kg bag of rice to each worker present at the meeting.

Responding, Union Chairperson, Anne Orjiobele, and Comrade Success Alake along with other staff representatives acknowledged that the protest had been misdirected and pledged renewed support for the minister.

They also appealed for continued attention to staff welfare, noting that the recent misunderstanding was not intentional.

During the meeting, staff raised additional concerns regarding housing, training opportunities, and inclusion.

The minister assured them that their issues would be addressed within available resources.

