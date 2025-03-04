Minister endorses oxygen plant, other projects in Akwa Ibom

A medical Oxygen Plant, Model Health Centre, 30 Ambulances, and Emergency Operations hub have been endorsed and commissioned in Akwa Ibom State by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate.

The Minister Pate at the endorsement and commissioning of the projects on Saturday commended the State Governor, Umo Eno.

Pate commended Eno for building the Medical Oxygen Production Plant at Ituk Mbang, Uruan; Model Primary Health Centre at Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, the state capital; and Akwa Ibom State Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System, also in Uyo.

The Minister, who was Special Guest at the events, while performing the commissioning, hailed Pastor Eno for his bold initiatives to rebrand healthcare delivery at the primary level, thereby bringing basic healthcare services closer to the people.

He described the strides as outstanding and in alignment with the healthcare vision of President Bola Tinubu.

In his words: “This is a government that is working to address the cogent needs of the population.

“With what we have seen, it means that the security of the lives of the people of Akwa Ibom is a lot better with this government.

“From the Federal Government, we are very committed to the direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in building a healthcare system that will serve the needs of all Nigerians, and this system would only manifest if there is synergy in what we are doing and what you are also doing.

“The Federal Government is poised to invest more in the health sector.

“Like in the Project Hope, which you will be part of, there is an indicator linked to the emergency services, so AKISEMSAS will have incentives for what you are doing, which will be granted by the Federal Government to support what you are doing.”

Responding, the governor recalled incidents where lives were lost due to non-availability of oxygen in hospitals, saying that the move was part of efforts to reduce such tragedies and at the same time ensure access to critical healthcare needs in the State.

He appreciated the Minister of Health for inaugurating the projects, and called for deeper collaborations and partnership with the Federal government, assuring that his administration was ready for such partnership that would further improve on the State’s health sector.

In addition to building healthcare facilities, Governor Eno revealed that his administration has introduced health insurance schemes to ensure affordability for residents as he urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure the success of these initiatives, and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the well-being of Akwa Ibom State residents.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel John, indicated that the medical oxygen production plant has three compressors, each with the capacity of producing 50 cylinders of oxygen per day and currently producing 120 cylinders per day.

John noted that the 30 new ambulances were well equipped for emergency medical services, adding that two of the ambulances were donated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital.

He affirmed that with the projects, the Akwa Ibom State Government was not only improving healthcare delivery, but investing in the lives of the people.

