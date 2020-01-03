The Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Sunday Dare, has endorsed the Olumide George-led Athletic Federation of Nigeria board.

Against the backdrop of the leadership tussle that has engulfed the federation in recent time, Dare backed George’s board as the authentic one to administer athletics in the country.

The Minister gave this backing to the AFN via his Twitter handle: @SundayDareSD, on Friday.

According to the tweet: “Acting AFN President Olamide George in December 2019 dropped by my office at Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports to share plans.

“The FMYS will partner with them and not any renegade or ‘autonomous’ group. We will partner to ensure Athletes are paid their allowances once verified.”

The Ibrahim Gusau-led AFN in December 2019 declared autonomy from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development over alleged interference.

The federation also sacked six of its board members, appointed a new Secretary-General and relocated its headquarters.

There have been lingering crisis in the athletics federation, leading to the board members splitting into factions.