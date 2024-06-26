Minister disowns scam phone number

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has disowned a phone number being used by a scammer purporting to be him on popular social media platform, WhatsApp.

Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, revealed this.

In a statement he issued in the early hours of Wednesday, Tomori said: “The fraudster operating with the contact number +234 707 743 7582, bearing the image of Dr. Alake, is not associated with the minister, his aides, or anyone in the minister’s office.

“This is the handiwork of an impostor.

“The Minister urges the public to disregard any correspondence or communication supposedly from him through the said contact number.

“This serves as a disclaimer while we work with the security agencies to identify the culprit and bring upon him the full weight of the law.”