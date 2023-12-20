Minister denies advocating for exemption of women from taxation

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohanenye, has denied an advocacy credited to her on “Morning Show” segment of a national television, canvassing for exempting women from paying tax.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ohaeri Joseph, the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The statement clarified: “The attention of the Ministry has been drawn to some false reports on the ‘Morning Show’ segment of the Arise TV insinuating that the Minister advocated for women not to pay tax in Nigeria.

“We wish to state categorically clearly that the Minister did not canvas for women not to pay tax.

“Because as a law abiding citizen and a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project, she strongly embraces the fact that there is no gender barrier for tax payment which is the civic responsibility of both men and women in the country.”

It explained that the Minister, during the recent Women, Peace and Security Reference Group fourth annual forum 2023 had appealed for women under the Pink Riders scheme to be exempted from any form of harassment by the task force operators at the motor parks.

“We therefore want to warn ARISE TV to desist from their incessant and malicious reportage and shouldn’t make comments that will throw the country into confusion and chaos.

“We therefore wish to state here for record purposes that these insinuations are totally wrong and misrepresent what the Honourable Minister said at the event” read the statement.

Ohanenye urged the media to effectively drive the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President , especially in the area of restoring the hopes of Nigerian women and the vulnerable children.