The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has confirmed the crash of a plane in Abuja as earlier reported by The Eagle Online.

The Minister made the confirmation on his Twitter handle.

Sirika said the plane was a military aircraft, King Air 350.

He tweeted: “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

“It appears to be fatal.

“We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”