Minister commissions NDDC road networks in Abia State

The Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, has inaugurated the reconstructed 23.7km Ndoro-Ntalakwu road networks and adjoining roads in Ikwuano Local Government Area and the reconstructed Isi-Court Olokoro-Amaoba Oboro Road in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Minister said the road projects demonstrated the determination of the Federal Government to develop the Niger Delta region.

Momoh commended the NDDC Board and Management for responding appropriately to the directives of President Bola Tinubu to deliver impactful projects in the Niger Delta region.

He thanked President Tinubu for enabling the NDDC to complete and commission projects in Delta, Rivers, Imo, and Abia States.

He charged the NDDC to ensure that the primary school at the commissioning venue was renovated.

Momoh implored the governors of Niger Delta states to continue to partner with the NDDC.

He declared: “The NDDC is setting standards in good performance in the region.

“I advise the regional development agencies to emulate the Commission in delivering projects to the people.

“I am pleased that the NDDC is doing very well, which is in line with President Tinubu’s directives.

“I thank the President and members of the National Assembly for enabling the NDDC to operate efficiently.”

In his speech, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, said the NDDC roads would enhance his people’s livelihood and boost the communities’ economic and social activities.

Governor Otti, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Keleb Ajagba, thanked President Tinubu and the NDDC for their unwavering commitment to developing the Niger Delta region.

He noted: “Roads are the arteries driving the development and progress.

“They drive economic growth and open up the hinterlands.

“They will improve the livelihood of the people.

“Thank you for your services to our state and thank you for your services to the nation.”

Governor Otti urged the benefiting communities to own the projects, preserve them, and ensure their longevity.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NDDC Board, Chiedu Ebie, said the completion of the road network was a reflection of the President Tinubu administration’s desire to transform the Niger Delta region.

Ebie said: “We thank our stakeholders for their support and encouragement, which has boosted our desire to ensure that we give them what they deserve.

“We also appreciate the state governments’ support and partnership with us in several areas.”

He said the Commission was determined to partner with governors of Niger Delta states to ensure that the oil-producing states enjoy sustainable development.

Also speaking, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, restated his commitment to the mandate given to the Commission by Tinubu to change the narrative in Nigeria’s oil-producing region.

Ogbuku affirmed that the Commission was engaging all stakeholders to ensure harmony and cooperation in the task of developing the Niger Delta region.

He assured that the Commission would continue to positively impact the lives of the people of the region, adding that most of the projects it embarked upon were based on needs assessments.

He stated: “We are committed to implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government in the Niger Delta region.

“We remain dedicated to the mandate given to the NDDC by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to transform the narrative in Nigeria’s oil-producing region.”

The NDDC Executive Director of Projects, Sir Victor Antai, gave the brief and explained that the projects, awarded in 2019, were critical infrastructures that would significantly impact the people of Ikwuano and Umuahia South LGAs of Abia state.

Antai said: “The scope of work for the above projects includes 18.25km of asphaltic pavement with an average carriage width of 7.3m.

“It includes 735m total lengths of Line Drains and Installation of 687 units of all-in-One Monocrystalline Solar Street lights.

“The road network in Umuahia South Local Government Area is a total of 5.5km of asphalt pavement with 7.3m average carriage width.

“Completing this network of roads has relieved the communities that traverse both Ikwuano LGA and Umuahia South LGA, thereby boosting agriculture, trade, and commerce.

“The Solar Street Lights installed on these alignments have improved highway illumination and enhanced security.”

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC, Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong, thanked President Tinubu for his steadfast commitment to the progress of the Niger Delta through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Ekpeyong said: “As Chairman of the Senate Committee on the NDDC, my colleagues and I remain committed to ensuring effective oversight of the Commission’s operations.

“Our collective goal is to see the NDDC fulfil its mandate and drive sustainable development across the Niger Delta region.

“I urge the NDDC to continue to execute impactful projects that will further enhance economic activities and positively impact the lives of Niger Deltans.”

The Traditional Ruler of Ikwuano, Eze Ogbnnaya Agwu, commended the NDDC for completing the road network.

