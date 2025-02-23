Minister commissions Abraka-Oben road rebuilt by NDDC

The Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, has commissioned the 9.6 kilometre Abraka-Oben Road reconstructed by the Niger Delta Development Commission in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

He also launched the reconstruction of the Abraka-Agbor Road.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Engr. Momoh said that the road projects were further demonstrations of the determination of the Federal Government to develop the Niger Delta region.

The Minister commended the NDDC Board and Management for responding appropriately to the directives of President Bola Tinubu’s charge to turn things around in the Niger Delta region positively.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie, said that the project was a reflection of the President Tinubu administration’s desire to transform the Niger Delta Region into a zone of peace and development.

He said, “Since we assumed office, this is the first landmark project being commissioned in Delta State. I commend the management team for continuously implementing the board’s policies and following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directives.

“Today, we are commissioning the re-constructed Abraka-Oben Road and flag-off the reconstruction of the Abraka-Agbor Road. These are landmark projects, and I am happy with the work being done. As a Delta State indigene, I am proud that my people are well represented.”

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, affirmed that the NDDC was dedicated to advancing the implementation of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are determined to make the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government a reality in the Niger Delta region, and we remain committed to the mandate given to the Commission to change the narrative in Nigeria’s oil-producing region.

“Today, there is peace in the NDDC and the region. The youths and other stakeholders are happy with our efforts. That is the success we have toiled so hard to achieve for our people.

We thank our stakeholders for their support and encouragement, which has boosted our desire to ensure that we give them what they deserve. We appreciate the state governments for supporting us and partnering with us in several areas of development.

“We believe that in partnership with stakeholders, we will achieve more, and development in our region will be faster and more holistic. We are not competing with any state government; we only complement their efforts.”

The NDDC Executive Director of Projects, Sir Victor Antai, gave the project brief and explained that the scope included the construction of a 9.6 km asphalt pavement with an 8 m carriage width.

He noted: “The restoration of this critical infrastructure required replacing over 80.000m3 of unsuitable material and the dilapidated sections of the Araka-Oben Alignment. Before now, the road was not motorable and became a hot spot for kidnapping and armed robbery activities.

“This important interstate road project connects various industrial and agricultural communities in Delta and Edo States, facilitating the transportation of goods and services”

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, congratulated the NDDC management for significantly impacting her Federal Constituency.

Speaking earlier during a courtesy visit by the NDDC team led by the Minister of Regional Development, the traditional ruler of Oruarivie-Abraka Kingdom, King Akpomeyoma Majoroh, commended the Commission for its commitment to regional development.He emphasised the strategic importance of the road project, stating: “As a serious agricultural area, most of our people are farmers. This road has facilitated the easy movement of people and agricultural produce, fostering thriving commercial activities. It is important to us, and we are very grateful for it.”

The royal father noted that the road served as a regional link, connecting Abraka to Benin, and expressed gratitude for connecting the community to their ancestral home.

