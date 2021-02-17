Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has commiserated with families of the six children who lost their lives in Zamfara State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the six children reportedly went in search of firewood in a bush located in Magami village, Maradun Local Government Area of the state, where they found a device.

They died while playing with the device, which exploded.

Farouq in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, signed by her Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Anibeze, described the death of the children as heartbreaking.

She called on the concerned authorities to ensure that explosives do not get into the wrong hands.