Minister commends Gov. Adeleke for rapid state development

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy in Nigeria, Hannatu Musa Musawa has commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for implementing policies and programmes for the rapid development of Osun State since his assumption of office.

The Minister made the appraisal Friday evening after holding an extensive partnership meeting with the state governor on areas of opportunities and collaboration for the development of art, culture, tourism and creative economy.

“Osun people, you are lucky to have this hardworking leader as your Governor. He is truly a performing governor”, the Minister spoke after the collaboration meeting.

Musawa listed federal agenda in the sector to include a national register of tourism spots in Nigeria, airports tourism promotion and an upcoming national unity song by Nigerian music superstars to be led by David Adeleke aka Davido.

In all these plans, the minister noted that Osun occupies a central place as the heartland of South West with prime tourism sites, great traditions, the Davido brand and global focussed festivals.

“We are elated for this emerging partnership between my ministry and the Osun state government. This will be consolidated during the meeting of the National Council on Arts and Culture to be held on a date to be announced soon”, the minister stated.

Responding, Governor Adeleke appreciated the kind appraisal of the minister even as he narrated his administration’s extensive delivery of good governance and democratic dividends since assumption of office.

“I welcome this partnership with the federal ministry. Osun has enjoyed deep relationships with several federal ministries and agencies. We are building on that and we take this planned deal with the Ministry of creative economy very seriously.

“We have inked several deals with organisations including the British Museum during my recent trip to the UK. We are implementing an ambitious agenda for the art, culture and creative economy. It will be our honour to host the national council meeting at an agreed date”, the statement Governor posited.

