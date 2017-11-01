Minister charges ambassadors-designate to brace up for funding challenge in missions abroad

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has urged ambassadors-designate to brace up for funding challenge currently facing Nigerian their missions.

Onyeama gave the charge in Abuja while presenting letters of credence to Nigeria ambassador-designates to the US and Thailand, Sylvanus Nsofor, and Ahmed Bamalli respectively.

Onyeama urged them not to be discouraged in the task ahead.

He said: “For a number of years now, we have really not funded our embassies as we really should have.

“Our National Assembly was supposed to have a hearing on this matter.”

The minister said the Federal Government would address the situation at the appropriate time noting however, that the country was still facing enormous challenges financially.

Onyeama said: “So, you are likely to go to your embassies and be faced with real basic challenge. I will not say it will be completely rosy for you when you get there.

“However, what I can assure you is that we are doing our very best to really turn around the situation and give you an enabling environment for you serve the country at your optimum.”

The minister pledged the ministry support for the ambassadors-designate.

Onyeama said the US and Thailand were two very important countries and urged them to help solidify the relationships.

He congratulated them on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari on their appointments.

He said: “We look forward to you going to the US and Thailand to represent Mr. President in those two countries.

“He sent you to those two countries because of the level of respect he has for you and the confidence that you will both represent him and this country with the highest distinction.”

Bamalli in his response thanked President Buhari and the minister for their appointment.

He promised that they would not disappoint the country in the discharge of their responsibilities.