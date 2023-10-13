Minister calls for intensive research on evolving security threats

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has urged security agencies to intensify research on evolving security threats in order to be steps ahead of criminals.

He spoke at the launch of 12 books written by the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi.

Tunji-Ojo said by intensifying research, security agencies will be able to provide timely training to personnel to address the evolving security threats.

“The bad guys should be running to catch up with the pace of the state and we can only achieve this in the era of intellectualism,” he said.

He pledged to ensure that all agencies under the ministry establish functional libraries to foster educational growth and efficient service delivery.

Tunji-Ojo said the Ministry will also set up the Paramilitary Brain Trust, a team of professionals to provide technical advisory services.

He said the team will consist of intellectuals, retired senior officers and professors who will undertake researches depending on peculiar security situations.

Tunji-Ojo said apart from passing written examinations, the promotion of officers and men of paramilitary agencies will henceforth also be based on some evaluation parameters.

He said: “You don’t need to be a CG to be celebrated.

“In your private corner, give and do your best and know that one day that little effort of yours might be what is needed to turn this country around.

“Ability to cast problems and preorder solutions is what leadership is about.”

Tunji-Ojo expressed satisfaction with the level of performance of the NSCDC boss, adding that he has displayed competence in the ability to turn threats to opportunities.

He said: “It is what distinguishes successful people from others as displayed by Audi.

“I assure you that NSCDC is doing well, but we can do better and we will do better as there are lots of reforms we are working on.”

In his remarks, Audi said Nigeria’s history from independence had affected its security landscape, leading to emerging security threats such as terrorism and cybercrimes “alongside organised trans-border crimes, which have over time intertwined and confounded the nation’s security situation”.

According to him, to tackle Nigeria’s security threats, adequate research and institutionalisation of programmes that provide solutions to the threats must be prioritised.

Audi said one of the researches carried out revealed that no kidnapping occurs without the involvement of an insider, hence the need for more of such research.

He enjoined citizens to reflect on what they can do for the country and not just what the country can do to them.

The NSCDC boss frowned at the absence of indigenous instructional materials on security studies in line with the peculiar security threats in Nigeria.

He said that the books were aimed at promoting national security, identifying security breaches, proffering solutions and contributing to policies, studies and knowledge.

The CG said he wrote five of the books and co-authored the rest together with Prof. Tyoor Terhemba, President, International Academy for Gender and Peace.

Audi said: “The 12 books are titled: Civil Defence and Military under the Geneva Conventions; Critical Dictates of International Humanitarian Law; the Development of the Civil Defence; Readings on Nigeria’s National Security.

“Peace, Conflict and Human Security in Africa; International Cooperation Against Trafficking in Persons; Terrorism and Threat to Food Security in Lake Chad Region, amongst other publications.”