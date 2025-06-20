Minister backs plan for ‘NUJ FCT Journalists Village’ in Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has thrown his weight behind the proposed FCT NUJ Journalists Village in Abuja, a housing scheme planned by the Federal Capital Territory Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The minister gave his support for the initiative during a visit by the leadership of the NUJ in the FCT, led by the Chairperson, Ms. Grace Ike.

He praised the vital role journalists play in the country and promised they won’t be left out of the federal government’s housing plans.

Dangiwa, while receiving the NUJ delegation in the company of his Minister of State, Yusuf Ata, and top directors of the ministry, described journalists as key partners with the government.

“Your voices matter. You help explain the government’s policies to the public and hold us accountable, something we value greatly,” he said.

The Minister assured that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) would support the development of the Journalists’ Village through a cooperative housing scheme.

However, he made it clear that the first step was for the NUJ to secure a titled plot of land.

According to him, “Once you get a titled land and a housing design in place, bring it to us, through the FMBN, we’ll help build affordable homes for journalists, which can be paid for over about 30 years.”

He added that the plan is part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to tackle Nigeria’s housing shortage, create jobs, and improve the quality of life.

Dangiwa disclosed that over 10,000 housing units are being constructed across 14 states and the FCT, with more than 150 slum upgrade projects completed.

These include new roads, solar lights, clean water, and better drainage.

To make things easier for the public, he also highlighted a new online platform, www.renewedhopehomes.fmhud.gov.ng – where people can apply for homes, check mortgage costs, and track their applications without stress.

The Minister further disclosed that the programme has created more than 250,000 jobs so far.

He also mentioned efforts to reform land ownership rules to unlock over $300 billion worth of unused property.

On housing investments, Dangiwa announced a partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank to fund 5,000 affordable homes and the upcoming launch of local building material hubs to reduce construction costs.

“Our aim is simple,” he said. “Every Nigerian should have a fair chance to own a decent home.”

Earlier, Comrade Grace Ike thanked the minister and President Bola Tinubu for their commitment to building 50,000 new homes in the first phase of the housing programme.

She praised achievements such as the delivery of 10,000 homes, expansion of slum upgrades, and reforms in the housing sector, including improvements in the Federal Mortgage Bank and Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Ms. Ike also highlighted the minister’s efforts abroad and praised initiatives like the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme and housing for people with disabilities.

She said: “Housing is not just shelter, it’s dignity and a base for national growth. Journalists, as defenders of democracy, must not be left out.”

The NUJ chairperson called on the minister to support the establishment of a Journalists’ Village in Abuja, providing infrastructure for the NUJ, partnership in urban renewal, access to housing finance, and training for journalists.

Ms. Ike ended by assuring the minister of the NUJ’s continued support, not just to report about the government’s activities but to work hand-in-hand for the good of the country.

