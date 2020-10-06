The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has reacted to the tweet by singer, Naira Marley, on his plans to lead an #EndSASRbrutality protest on Tuesday (today).

Recall that The Eagle Online had earlier reported that the “Issa Goal” singer, on his Twitter tweeted about his plans to lead #EndSASRbrutality peaceful protest in Lagos.

Reacting to his tweet, the Minister appealed to him and other youths to shelve the protest as their grievances regarding the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad and police brutality are currently being addressed.

Dare tweeted: “I urge you and other youth not to embark upon any protest.

“Your grievances are being addressed at the highest level of government.

“As the Minister in charge of youth I know this is an issue that must be tackled. Government is doing just that.”

Meanwhile, Naira Marley was yet to respond to the Minister’s appeal as at press time.