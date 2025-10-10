Minister announces Nigeria’s candidate for ICJ poll

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has announced Dr. Taoheed Elias as Nigeria’s candidate for the UN principal judicial organ, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) election.

The minister made this known on Thursday during his presentation to the Diplomatic Community in Nigeria for the World Court election in November.

The election will take place in The Hague, Netherlands.

The ICJ, commonly regarded as the highest court for resolving disputes between sovereign states, was established in 1945 as the principal judicial organ of the UN.

The minister described the Nigerian international lawyer, currently serving as ad hoc judge at the ICJ, as a respected figure in international law with a distinguished record of legal scholarship.

Tuggar said: “On behalf of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am honoured to announce the nomination of Dr. Taoheed Elias as Nigeria’s candidate for election to the ICJ.

“The Federal Government has officially nominated Elias as the country’s candidate for election to the ICJ, also known as the World Court.

“Elias’ candidacy reaffirms the country’s long-standing belief that law, not power, should govern international relations.

“This announcement marks Nigeria’s strongest diplomatic bid in over three decades to reclaim a seat in the ICJ bench.”

Tuggar recalled that the position was last occupied by the country through late Justice Bola Ajibola, who served until 1994, adding: “The move for Elias is a defining moment for Nigeria, Africa and global rule of law.

“Elias is a jurist of learning, integrity and vision, a man whose scholarship and service reflect Africa’s enduring contributions to international law.

“The nomination of Elias represents not just Nigeria’s interest, but the entire ECOWAS subregion that has had no representation at the ICJ since Judge Abdul Koroma of Sierra Leone in 2011.

“This long silence must end, the ICJ must reflect equitable geographical representation. Africa’s voice must renew its move in shaping the international legal order.”

Elias revealed his eligibility for the apex seat in the ICJ to be based on his intellectual record, built over decades of teaching, scholarship, and research in international law.

He said: “This is not merely a Nigerian candidacy, it is a reaffirmation of Africa’s legal intellect, independence and commitment to global justice.”

The renowned jurist is a member of the Institut de Droit International, who served as legal adviser and director at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague.

He is the president of the administrative tribunal of the OPEC Fund for International Development, chairman of the Islamic Development Bank administrative tribunal, and former president and member of the OPEC appeals committee.

Elias, with a record of over 30 years global legal and diplomatic experience, could become the fourth Nigerian to serve at the ICJ, if he emerges winner.

This will be in the footsteps of Charles Onyeama, Ajibola and Taslim Elias, his father.