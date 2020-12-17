The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, has said the public should ignore any unverified link requesting for their National Identification Number.

The Minister disclosed this information via his social media handles.

Pantami said it has become necessary to advice Nigerians to avoid being scammed, given the ultimatum for sim card registration.

He wrote: “ATTENTION! SCAM Alert:

“Beware! The public is advised to NOT click on any unverified link requesting for your NIN.

“This has become necessary following the ultimatum given for sim card registration with the NIN.

“Fraudulent platforms are on the prowl seeking to scam people.”