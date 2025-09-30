Mining host communities react as FG confirms 13 killed in Zamfara mine collapse

Mining host communities under the auspices of the Federation of Nigerian Mining Host Communities (FNMHC) have expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of 13 out of 15 miners trapped following a mine pit collapse in Jabaka village, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The collapse was reportedly triggered by heavy rainfall and worsened by the activities of illegal miners. Two more miners remain trapped, with efforts underway to recover them.

Reacting to the incident, the FNMCH condoled with the families of the victims and pray for the safe rescue and recovery of those still unaccounted for.

In a statement signed by its Co-Chairs, Habibu Abubakar Wushishi, and Dr Temitope Olaifa, FNMCH expressed deep concern that this preventable incident is yet another outcome of negligence, poor oversight, and the failure to apply proper safety measures.

“The Federation of Nigerian Mining Host Communities in Nigeria (FNMHC) is deeply concerned by the tragic collapse of a mine pit in Jabaka village, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, which has resulted in multiple casualties and left several others trapped underground.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and pray for the safe rescue and recovery of those still unaccounted for.

Also Read:

“Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. This preventable incident is yet another outcome of negligence, poor oversight, and the failure to apply proper safety measures.

“Similar mine pit collapses have continued to occur in other parts of the country with devastating consequences.

“Less than a month ago, a mining pit collapsed in Ihetutu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, claiming at least two lives, while in June 2024, a pit collapse in Bazakwoi, Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State killed three people and injured one.

“These recurring tragedies underscore the urgent need for stricter enforcement of mining safety standards, accountability from operators, and stronger regulatory oversight to protect the lives and livelihoods of host communities.

“Such lapses continue to put lives at risk and must no longer be tolerated,” the statement read.

It continued, “While we commend the tireless rescue efforts of the Ministry of Solid Minerals, emergency responders, and volunteers working under very challenging conditions, we stress that rescue operations alone are not enough.

“The lives and welfare of host communities must always be placed above profit, and mining activities must be conducted with strict adherence to safety protocols, environmental protection, and respect for human rights.

“These tragic events reiterate that it is imperative for mining in Nigeria to be properly regulated to prevent further loss of lives and unnecessary environmental degradation.”

In view of the foregoing, the FNMHC calls for:

An immediate and thorough investigation into the Jabaka mine collapse.

Full enforcement of safety standards in all mining operations across the country.

Urgent remediation and rehabilitation of abandoned or unsafe mine sites to prevent further tragedies.

Strengthening and adequate funding for the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committees (MIREMCOs) to ensure effective monitoring of mining activities.

Greater inclusion of host communities, especially women, in natural resource governance and decision-making.

Expressing its solidarity with the people of Jabaka, the FNMHC assured that it will continue to advocate for ethical, safe, and community-centered mining.

“We join the families of the bereaved and those awaiting the rescue of their loved ones in prayers for healing, peace, and an end to tragedies of this nature,” the FNMHC concluded.