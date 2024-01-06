Mining: Bauchi bans issuance of consent letters to investors without clearance

The Bauchi government has banned the issuance of consent letters to prospective mining investors in the state without clearance letters from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Saleh Umar, the Ministry’s Information Officer, disclosed this in a statement, issued in Bauchi, on Saturday.

According to him, the state government provides an enabling environment for the mining sector to thrive in the state, by enhancing investors’ confidence in the Solid Mineral Sector.

He, however, said that the move to ban the issuance of consent letters, according to the Commissioner of the Ministry, Maiwada Bello, was to address the effect of environmental degradation and security challenges associated with mining activities.

“In view of this development, the state government henceforth, banned individual, group or traditional heads from issuance of consent letter to any prospective investors in the state without obtaining clearance from the ministry.

“I therefore, call on our traditional rulers and all stakeholders in the mining sector, especially mining investors, to take note,” Umar quoted the commissioner as saying.