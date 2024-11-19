Minimum Wage: Wike approves N70,000 for FCTA Staff

The Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike has approved the payment of N70,000 new national minimum wage for staff of the FCT Administration.

This was disclosed by the Acting Head of the Civil Service of FCT, Mrs. Grace Adayilo on Tuesday in Abuja in a statement by her Press Secretary, Ewhenji Anthony Odey.

Wike, according to the Head of Service, also granted approval for payment of three months arrears for all staff of the Administration with effect from November, 2024.

The statement further added that the move was part of the commitment of the Minister to the welfare of the staff.

According to the Head of Service, “this gesture will further spur the entire staff of the Administration to support the Minister to continue to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Mrs. Adayilo equally thanked the Minister for always granting expeditious approval for payment of staff allowances and claims,” the statement added.

