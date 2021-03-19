Organised labour in Kogi State has suspended the industrial action slated for March 22, following the state government’s decision to resume negotiation with workers on the N30,000 minimum wage.

The state chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council confirmed the suspension of the strike in a statement jointly issued in Lokoja on Friday.

According to the statement, the state government has ordered the 17-member minimum wage negotiation committee to resume work immediately, with a mandate to submit its report in a very short time.

The statement, which was signed by Anthony Owoeye, James Kolawole and Alhaji Isah Abubakar, all state secretaries of NLC, TUC and JPSNC respectively, said the suspension of the strike would subsist until the submission of report by the committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the organised labour had on March 2 issued a two-day ultimatum to the state government to resume negotiation with it on the new minimum wage or face industrial action.

In its response to the ultimatum, government announced the resuscitation of the minimum wage negotiating committee, under the headship of the Secretary to the State Government, Folasade Ayoade.

“We appeal to workers to go about their normal and legitimate business, while praying that God should touch the hearts of our leaders to do the needful,” the statement said.