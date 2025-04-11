Minimum Wage: Speaker appeals to PASAN to suspend planned strike

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, has appealed to members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, Nasarawa State chapter to suspend their proposed strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the strike is scheduled for April 16 over the nonpayment of minimum wage by the State Government.

The Speaker made the appeal in a statement by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, in Lafia on Friday.

He said the issue would be addressed without any further delay as Governor Abdullahi Sule is a listening leader.Jatau, who represents Kokona West Constituency, called on PASAN members to exercise a little patience as efforts are on to ensure that their minimum wage was paid.He said the issue of minimum wage is constitutional and the assembly staff will not be denied their rights.

Jatau reaffirmed the house`s commitment to the welfare of staff and a conducive working environment.

NAN reports that PASAN had announced on April 10 its plan to embark on an indefinite strike over the non-payment of the N70,000 national minimum wage by the State Government.

The resolution was adopted after a congress of the association was held at the State Assembly complex in Lafia on April 10.

