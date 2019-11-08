Organised Labour has given deadline for the conclusion of negotiation with State Governments on the new minimum wage.

The deadline was fixed in a letter to the States after a meeting of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, which negotiated the consequential adjustment arising from the new minimum wage of N30,000 with the Federal Government.

The letter, dated November 6, 2019, fixed the deadline for December 31, 2019.

The Secretary of the JNPSNC, Alade Lawal, confirmed the development to newsmen after a meeting of the Council in Abuja with chairmen of Labour from the 36 States of the Federation in Abuja.

Lawal said: “Negotiation with state governments starts anytime from today.

“We have agreed that the joint national negotiating council should send letters to state governments which will be sent tomorrow.

“The draft for the letter is ready.

“Negotiation starts immediately after the receipt of the letter.”

The letter to the State Governments, signed by the acting chairman of JNPSNC, Anchaver Simon, and Lawal, titled: “Urgent need for commencement of negotiation of consequential adjustment of salaries arising from the new national minimum wage of N30,000 per month in the states of the federation,” reads: “The national leadership of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council presents its compliments to the Executive Governor and wishes to inform you that negotiation of consequential adjustment arising from the new national minimum wage of N30,000 per month has just been concluded at the federal level and an agreement signed to that effect by all parties.

“It is necessary to inform you that the negotiation of consequential adjustment is expected to commence at the state level immediately. The negotiation will be handled by organised labour in the state to be led by the JNPSNC.

“We are hereby demanding that Your Excellency open up negotiation with the joint council in your state so that the entire exercise can be concluded on or before December 31, 2019.”