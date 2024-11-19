Minimum Wage: Labour set for strike in Cross River

The Organised Labour in Cross River State says it will not guarantee industrial harmony from Wednesday if the state government fails to concretise plans to implement the N70,000 national minimum wage.

The unions made their stand known after staging a walkout at a scheduled meeting with the Joint Public Service Negotiating and Implementation Committee on the new wage on Monday in Calabar.

The committee, chaired by the State Head of Service, Dr. Innocent Eteng, also has representatives of the various labour unions.

The unions include Trade Union Congress and Nigeria Labour Congress.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on the reason for the walkout, state Chairman of the TUC, Monday Ogbodum, said the government appeared not committed to the implementation of the new wage.

Ogbodum noted that it was labour’s position that had earlier forced the government to set up the committee.

He said: “From the look of things, this same committee seems not ready for anything.

“We have heard from the grapevine that the government is not looking at commencing implementation until January 2025.”

The TUC state chairman said that the labour unions received a directive from their national leadership that the implementation of the new wage begins from October.

Ogbodum added: “Our worry is that the Cross River Governor was a member of this committee that gave birth to the new wage.

“He was the South South representative in that committee and he is the one lagging behind while other states have already made pronouncements on this new wage to the workers.”

He disclosed that the Governor, Bassey Otu, had before now promised the workers that he would implement whatever that was agreed upon.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the NLC, Gregory Olayi, said that labour staged a walkout because the government representative in the committee appeared not serious.

Also Read:

He said aside from the fact that the government had not put anything on the table, the government representative seems not to be acting on the mandate of the governor.

Olayi said: “In our last meeting on Thursday, they formed a technical committee, which we had expected would come with something for us to discuss.

“They came empty and unprepared from the look of things and we had to stage a walkout until they are prepared for us.”

He said that labour is meeting with all its organs in Cross River State on Tuesday and whatever decision of the organs are will be followed.

He said: “We had on Thursday given them (Government) a seven-day ultimatum, which expires Monday midnight.

“We will be meeting with all the organs and whatever decision is made we will all see to it after the meeting on Tuesday.”

Attempts made to get the government’s position on this were not successful as Dr. Eteng did not pick his calls nor returned messages sent to his mobile phone number.

Post Views: 13