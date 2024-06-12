Minimum Wage: Anything less than N100,000 an insult — Sen. Nwoko

The representative of Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, has said that it will amount to an insult offering Nigerian workers a minimum wage less than N100,000.

The senator made this known at the sixth edition of the Silent Heroes Awards in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Nwoko, who commended the compendium put together Sunday Odita, said: “There are so many problems in Nigeria, from the economy to security issues, minimum wage and all of that.

“If you ask me about minimum wage, I will say that at least everybody deserves a raise.

“Even if we say N100,000, I will think it is the ideal thing.

“But look, what can N100,000 do for anybody?

“Tell me: ‘How many bags of rice can that buy?

“How many fuel tanks can that fill?

“So, we have to be realistic about our economy.

“Government is meant to provide an environment for those who are doing business to do well or create jobs where possible.

“But we must have a minimum wage.

“It is not very good, to put it mildly, when people are paid minimum wage that is abysmal and they are not able to achieve the basic needs of life.

“So, I think that a minimum wage of N100,000 is not out of place.

“That should be the beginning.

“That kind of amount should be what we should be looking at.

“Anything less than that is an insult to the civil servant.”