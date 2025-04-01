Miners lament 8-year wait for N5bn BoI intervention fund

Miners under the auspices of Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), have expressed frustration over the inability to access the N5 billion artisanal and small-scale miners’ fund from the Bank of Industry (BoI), after eight years.

MAN’s National President, ‘Dele Ayanleke, lamented that despite their persistent advocacy, there has been no intervention from the Tinubu-led administration to support the sector.

“Even under Buhari’s regime, we never got clarity on the funds. Now, the Minister (Alake) has asked BoI to return the money to the government.

“But as miners, we don’t have the legal power to chase it—only to advocate, which we’ve done tirelessly,” Ayanleke said.

He further decried rising regulatory fees, which have forced many indigenous miners out of business.

“Instead of receiving financial support, we are seeing increased fees that are crippling local operators,” he noted.

The MAN president also criticized the exclusion of miners from key policy dialogues, stressing that decisions affecting the sector should involve industry stakeholders.

“Nigeria is a democracy. Just as we elect representatives in government, we should also have a say in mining policies, reforms, and implementation,” he argued.

MAN urged the government to engage stakeholders in policy formulation, ensuring that industry players contribute to solutions that will drive growth and sustainability in the mining sector.

