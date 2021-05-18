Alhaji Kabiru Kankara, President, Miners Association of Nigeria, has advised affected miners in Zamfara State to stay away from their mining sites until the Federal Government lifts its ban.

Kankara gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

The Federal Government recently declared that artisanal or small scale miners should vacate all mining sites due to insecurity in the state.

The Federal Government on March 2 also announced a complete ban on mining activities as well as declared the State a “no fly zone.”

Kankara told the NAN: “Our members can take unnecessary risk.

“They can dare government directive.

“My advice is that affected miners should stay away from their mining sites until government announces lifting of the ban.”

Kankara called on the Federal Government to improve on the security situation in Zamfara State to enable miners return to their legitimate businesses.

According to him, it is not government’s wish to make miners stay away from their mining activities, especially now that government has placed gold on its priority list.

He added: “We, the executives of the association, are making efforts to meet with all officials and security personnel to ensure all mining sites in the state are safe before our members can resume mining activities.”

NAN.