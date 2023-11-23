Millions of Naira up for grabs as Unity Bank, Cashtoken partner to reward customers

Unity Bank Plc and Cashtoken have announced a partnership to deploy a patronage reward product that will see the Bank’s customers winning millions of Naira in cash rewards, guaranteed instant cashback, and offer a life-changing opportunity.

Cashtoken is a Cash Reward-as-a-Service company that operates a loyalty programme designed to power customer engagement and improve customer satisfaction.

For Unity Bank, the partnership offers it the opportunity to migrate customers, old and new, to a platform that will continually create exciting rewards and appreciation for loyalty.

To be part of this reward scheme, customers are to onboard onto any or all of the Unity Bank digital banking platforms, including the Unifi mobile banking application, *7799# USSD platform or activate their Unity Bank Verve Card and transact on any e-payment terminals across Nigeria.

Each card transaction, as well as the onboarding on the digital platform, earns customers a cash token, which can be redeemed instantly while qualifying the customer to enter the monthly Cashtoken Rewards draw to stand a chance of winning up to N1 million cash.

Speaking at the media launch in Lagos, Unity Bank’s Head of E-Business, Eghomware Iyamu, said the collaboration with Cashtoken is meant to boost the ways in which Unity Bank customers are appreciated.

Iyamu said: “We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Cashtoken which reinforces our commitment to recognizing and rewarding loyalty.

“Through this collaboration, we are taking customer appreciation to new heights, offering millions in cash rewards as a token of gratitude for choosing Unity Bank.”

He added: “This partnership will create an unparalleled experience for Unity Bank’s customers by leveraging the impressive reward platform built by Cashtoken Reward.

“This collaboration has therefore set the stage for an exciting journey of appreciation, as Unity Bank customers can now look forward to bountiful cash rewards, making every interaction with the bank a rewarding experience.”

The Bank believes that this initiative will not only reward existing customers but also attract new ones with a rewarding banking experience when they pick up and activate a Verve Card and transact on the Bank’s digital banking channels.

On its part, Cashtoken stated that the fulfillment of its mandate under the partnership allows it to create more excitement for customers, and an even greater bond among families and businesses by constantly rewarding patronage and loyalty.

It further stated the Unity Bank/Cashtoken partnership being launched will, from the outset, begin to deliver brand engagement and customer experience that will, in many ways, replicate loyalty rewards in cash prizes.

The partnership announcement comes on the heels of a similar partnership with the payment processor, Verve Card Services Limited, which has seen Unity Bank customers, Nmeregini Chukwuebuka and Sharif Yusuf Mohd, winning N500,000 and N150,000 respectively in the ongoing Verve National Consumer Promo.