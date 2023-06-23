Military will go after terrorists, bandits, criminals in full force – Defence Chief

The new Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, has reiterated the determination of the military to go after terrorists, bandits and other criminals in full force.

He made the vow when he took over the command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria from General Lucky Irabor, on Friday.

He said during the take over in Abuja that the military under his command would go all out to ensure that Nigeria was secured.

Musa said: “As the CDS, my promise to Nigeria is that we’ll continue to improve on our mandate of sustaining peace and tranquility in our country.

“I will assure every Nigerian to feel safe that the armed forces are up and doing and are highly professional and will be there for them.

“Nobody should doubt our determination to bring peace to Nigeria and anybody, especially the criminals, bandits, terrorists, who thinks otherwise should be ready to face the music.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces will come out in full force while safeguarding the safety and security of the citizenry.”

Musa also promised to prioritise the welfare of personnel to enable the military get the best from them, saying that a soldier that is well fed, well taken care of would give his best.

The former CDS urged his successor to ensure the value and professional standards of the military was upheld.

Irabor said he had handed over to a tested and trusted officer, who, by all standard, is a model for the armed forces.

He said: “I appreciate the President for finding Major General Musa very suitable to take over the reins of the armed forces.

“I ask that you redouble your efforts so that the cherished values and professional standard be maintained.”

Irabor added that quite a lot has been achieved and was confident that the armed forces were in the right mood to achieve set targets.

“Looking at the mood of the armed forces they will help you and your team of service chiefs to ensure that the professional standard of the armed forces is retained,” he said.