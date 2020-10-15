The Defence Headquarters has warned against violent-related protests and attacks by thugs and miscreants on peaceful protesters in the country, assuring citizens of safety, peace and stability of the country.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, gave the warning in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche said the military and other security agencies had observed with dismay some violence-related protests across the country, particularly the increasing spate of attacks on peaceful protesters by thugs and miscreants.

He said that the military would not condone the unfolding event against peace-loving Nigerians henceforth.

He said, “Thugs and miscreants are hereby warned to desist from engaging in violent activities against peaceful Nigerians henceforth, or face appropriate measures.”

Enenche said the military high command duly encouraged peaceful citizens to go about their normal activities without fear of intimidation or harassment, assuring that the military and other security agencies were on ground for their safety.

He warned that any attempt to undermine democracy under any cover would be resisted.

“For emphasis, the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains subordinated to the civil authorities of the country with unflinching loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief.

“Additionally, the military high command wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security, and the defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies hereby commends all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns in an organised, patriotic and civil manner,” he said.