Military speaks on killing of ‘civilians’ during airstrike targetted at ISWAP

The Defence Headquarters says the airstrikes on September 26, 2021 by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI in Kwatan Daban Masara general area on the fringes of the Lake Chad were a product of credible intelligence and targeted at “terrorists in an identified ISWAP camp.”

The Military spoke in a statement issued on Thursday by its acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko.

Onyeuko said the strikes were executed acting on credible actionable intelligence on the activities of terrorists at the said location.

“This was after careful Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions revealed the activities of ISWAP elements in the location,” he said.

“Consequently, the intelligence gathered was processed and carefully analyzed between the period of 19 August and 23 September 2021.

“Persons wearing combat vests and uniforms identified as ISWAP-styled uniforms were seen within the camp. Furthermore, neither women nor children were noticed in or around the camp, just as no fishing activities were seen.

“Instead, canoes loaded with unidentified items were seen parked but not engaged in any fishing activity, an indication that they were to be ferried to another location.

“Having carefully ascertained that nearby civilian settlements were not in the line of fire and a precision strike would disrupt ISWAP logistics movement and neutralize them, a decision was made to conduct a strike on the ISWAP camp.”

Brig.-General Onyeuko said though casualty figures could not be ascertained, the strike was verified to be successful in disrupting ISWAP logistics movement and foot soldiers.

He insisted that the location is a well-known ISWAP enclave, and besides, there is an existing ban on fishing activities within the area.

According to him, the general area is known as a gateway for movement of logistics by ISWAP elements, especially from Kirta and Wulgo locations.

“Therefore, the Nigerian military wishes to state categorically that necessary steps were taken to ensure that the presence of the terrorists was ascertained and the strike was precise and professionally executed,” he stressed.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the military high command to continue to ensure that its troops safeguard lives and properties of innocent citizens.