Military recovers 3.8m litres of crude oil, arrests 26 thieves

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Dakatar Da Barawo and Operation Octopus Grip impounded about 3.8 million litres of crude oil and apprehended 26 oil thieves in two weeks in the South South.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, revealed this to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He spoke at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the Armed Forces.

Onyeuko said the troops also recovered 3.07 million litres of diesel, 14,000 litres of petrol and 14,000 litres of kerosene during the period.

He added that while 26 oil thieves were arrested, 29 vehicles, 68 wooden boats, nine speed boats amongst other equipment were also impounded.a

The Director also added that troops of Operation Dakatar Da Barawo had between June 17 and June 19 dismantled several wooden boats, storage tanks, dugout pits laden with illegally refined products.

Onyeuko said that a total of 930,000 litres of diesel and 1.5 million litres of stolen crude oil was discovered.

According to him, troops of Operation Octopus Grip had between June 16 and 26 impounded a total of 2.1 million litres of diesel, 2.6 million litres of stolen crude oil, 14,000 litres of petrol and 14,000 litres of kerosene.

According to him, 21 criminals involved in this criminal activities were arrested.

In the South East, Onyeuko said a combined team of security agencies led by 302 Artillery Regiment had on June 25 eliminated two members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra during a raid operation.

He said the operation was carried out on IPOB and its Eastern Security Network camps at Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to him, several items were recovered from their camp, which included two AK47 rifles, two pump action rifles, one dane gun, three magazines, five water gel Improvised Explosive Device, three generating sets, one SUV and two cell phones.

He added: “Furthermore, on June 27, our troops discovered a notorious hide of late Double Lion a notorious terrorist after a shoot out, one criminal member of the gang was neutralised.

“Items recovered from the camp include one dane gun, eight vehicles of different makes.”