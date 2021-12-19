Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Crime

Military raids Turji’s hideout, kills scores of bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto forests

By No Comments2 Mins Read
Twelve Soldiers U.S. Army Soldiers share tactics and training with a little over 200 Nigerian Army Soldiers from 26th Infantry Battalion in a remote military compound four hours north of the capital in Jaji. The seven- week training includes reacting to an IED, react to an ambush, securing an objective, operations planning, etc. The training's significance cannot be underestimated. These Nigerian Soldiers may eventually use these tactics when forward-deployed to fight against the violent terrorist organization, Boko Haram. Nigerian Advanced infantry training has significant implications outside of on-the-ground tactical maneuvers. This bilateral military-to-military training carries diplomatic weight showcasing the U.S.'s commitment to its African partners and Nigeria's commitment to countering violent extremist organizations.

The notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, is ‘incapacitated’ after suffering severe injuries when military fighter jets raided his hideouts and camps in the North West, PRNigeria learnt from credible sources.

The attack jets of the Air Task Force, ATF, Operation Hadin Kai, also killed several bandits, in the raid carried out at some forests in Zamfara and Sokoto states, early Saturday.

A military intelligence source told PRNigeria that the Air Task Force’s aggressive operation, in conjunction with ground troops of the Nigerian Army, took place at Shinkafi town in Zamfara, and Bafarawa, Isa, Sabon Birni axis in Sokoto State.

According to the intelligence source, the actual number of bandits who were eliminated by the airstrikes could not be ascertained, in the dawn operations.

PRNigeria, however, gathered that some bandits who sustained serious injuries attempted to flee, but were ambushed by ground troops.

“Apart from spontaneous operations in Katsina and Zamfara, from 16-17 December 2021, strikes were conducted by NAF aircraft at bandits camps in Isa, Sabon Birni axis and East Tozei where several bandits were eliminated while others escaped in disarray.

“Furthermore on the morning of 18 Dec 21, airstrikes were carried out in Gebe Village, Sokoto State where bandits were hitherto harassing innocent citizens were also mercilessly dealt with. Yet, few of the bandits still escaped, abandoning their weapons, in the process,” the source added.

Revealing how their military operation was conducted in the two North West states, another intelligence operative of the Nigerian Army, said recent joint operations by air and ground troops are yielding positive results.

He said a General Officer Commanding, GOC, led troops to strongholds of the bandits in Sokoto and Zamfara states, while at the same time multiple airstrikes of the military attack jets pounded the criminal bandits.

“Many of them were neutralized. Credible reports indicate that Turji was badly wounded by today’s strike and if not dead. There were civilians that were also set free, after our military raids at the bandits’ forest camps,

“There may likely be collateral damages in communities where bandits are harboured and protected because some community leaders are reluctant to provide useful information on the bandits in their areas,” he said.

Share.

Related Posts