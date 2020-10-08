The Defence Headquarters says the military has raided kidnappers’ hideout and militant camp in its aggressive fight against insecurity and economic sabotage in the South West zone of the country.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while giving updates on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche said the update covered military operations between September 25 and October 7 in the South West zone of the country.

He said the troops of Operation AWATSE had intensified the fight against pipeline vandals, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements.

According to him, operatives of Operation BURST in conjunction with vigilantes had on October 2, raided a suspected kidnapper’s hideout at old Oyo National Park forest in Kishi Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“During the operation, three suspects were neutralized and two others were arrested while four AK47, one rifles and four magazines loaded with 48 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) were recovered,” he said.

The coordinator also disclosed that a combined team of Operation SAFE CONDUCT in Igbokoda, Ondo State had on Oct. 1 conducted a joint show of force and clearance operation in the riverine areas of Ilaje and Ese-Odo local government areas.

He said the operation was conducted along designated routes and suspected flashpoints.

According to him, the team stormed a suspected militants’ camp at a creek in Asere, Ese-Odo Local Government Area during the operation.

“On arrival, the suspects fled into the bush, however, the team conducted search in the camp and recovered four empty magazines, one locally made pistol, 92 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 56 cartridges and 11 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition.

“Troops have continued to dominate the general area with clearance and aggressive patrols while maintaining surveillance to rid the area of pipeline vandals and other economic saboteurs,” he said.

Enenche, however, congratulated the troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies for the feats recorded in various operations across the country.

He also urged them to remain determined and sustain the tempo in curtailing the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces also reassures the general public of its unwavering commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive.

“Members of the general public are requested to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt action,” he said.