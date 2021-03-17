The Military Pensions Board has dismissed the allegation of missing N2.5 billion pensions fund, describing the publications as outrageous and spurious.

The Public Relations Officer of the Board, Flight Lieutenant Olayinka Lawal, reacted to the issue in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Lawal said the publication that the funds were shared or looted by some persons was untrue.

He urged pensioners and all Nigerians to disregard, in totality, the deliberate falsehood being peddled by the online and social media news outlets that such amount of money was misappropriated by the MPB in conjunction with some “top military chiefs”.

He assured the public that the military pensions administration was in safe hands.

Lawal said: “The board has no link with the names published in the false publication. There are no records of the names listed in the publication at the Military Pensions Board.

“The MPB has chosen to set the records straight and defend itself in the court of public opinion.

“Nigerians are encouraged to find out from qualified military pensioners across the country on the promptness of the payment of their entitlements.

“As at today, MPB does not owe any pensioner monthly pensions and will continue to work assiduously to ensure that the standards are maintained.”

Lawal also assured the retirees that the board would remain devoted to sustain the prompt payment of all entitlements of military retirees or their next-of-kins in a transparent and accountable manner.

He also assured the public that MPB would uphold the principles of fairness and service to humanity in the discharge of its mandate.