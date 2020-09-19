A new Chairman, Commodore Sabiru Abayomi Lawal, has been appointed to steer the affairs of the Military Pensions Board.

The appointment was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the MPB, Flight Lieutenant Olayinka Lawal.

Before his appointment, Lawal was the Director of Finance at the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Born on July 13, 1970 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, he attended St Bernadettes’ Nursery and Primary School, Abeokuta from 1974 to 1981.

Thereafter, he proceeded to Baptist Boys’ High School, Abeokuta from 1981 to 1986 and Immaculate Heart Comprehensive High School, Lagos from 1987 to 1988.

Lawal commenced his military career on September 17, 1989 as a member of 41 Regular Course at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

He was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in 1994 and promoted to his present rank of a Commodore on September 17, 2017.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the NDA, Masters in Business Administration (Finance) from the University of Lagos and Certificate in Public Financial Management in a Changing World from the Prestigious Harvard Kennedy School of Executive Education, USA.

He is a member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountant, Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria, Nigerian Institute of Management and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

Since he joined the military, Lawal has held several appointments, some of which include Command Accounts and Budget Officer Headquarters Naval Training Command in Lagos from July 2009 to March 2010; and Deputy Commander, Central Pay Office, Lagos from March 2010 to February 2012.

Lawal has also worked as the Deputy Defence Adviser (Finance) at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN in New York and Commander Nigeria Navy Central Pay Office before he was appointment as the Director of Finance at the Defence Intelligence Agency