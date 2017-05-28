Military Pensions Board gets new Chairman

A new Chairman has been appointed for the Military Pensions Board.

He is Brigadier General Adekunle Adigun Adesope.

According to a statement on Sunday by the spokesman of the MPB, Squadron Leader Ikenna Ezendu, Adesope has since assumed duties.

He succeeds Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Rabiu Dabo, who had just proceeded on retirement after 35 years of meritorious service in the Nigerian Air Force.

Until his appointment, Adesope was the Director of Budget at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army.

